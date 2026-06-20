Two trains collide in eastern England, causing injuries

British Transport Police said Friday evening that officers were responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area of eastern England.



One of the trains had come to a standstill after reporting a fault and was struck from behind by a second train traveling in the same direction, reported the Sky News.



British media reported that the incident resulted in serious injuries among those on board and caused major disruption to rail services. A witness told the BBC that he saw people with "bloodied faces" and what appeared to be "broken legs."



The local ambulance service said it had dispatched air ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, urging the public to avoid the area.



British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said on social media that she was "deeply concerned" about the incident.



"We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers," she said.

