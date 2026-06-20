Wind turbine installed at high altitude in China's Xizang

Wind turbine blades are transported in Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 5, 2026. The first wind turbine of the Phase I of a wind power project built by the Xizang branch of China Huadian Corporation in Qonggyai County was completed on Thursday. The Phase I of this project will install 24 units of 6.25 MW wind turbines distributed between 4800 meters and 5350 meters altitude. (Xinhua)

This drone photo shows people working at the construction site of the wind turbine in Qonggyai County, Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2026. The first wind turbine of the Phase I of a wind power project built by the Xizang branch of China Huadian Corporation in Qonggyai County was completed on Thursday. The Phase I of this project will install 24 units of 6.25 MW wind turbines distributed between 4800 meters and 5350 meters altitude. (Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows the installed wind turbine in Qonggyai County, Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The first wind turbine of the Phase I of a wind power project built by the Xizang branch of China Huadian Corporation in Qonggyai County was completed on Thursday. The Phase I of this project will install 24 units of 6.25 MW wind turbines distributed between 4800 meters and 5350 meters altitude. (Xinhua)

People work at the construction site of the wind turbine in Qonggyai County, Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 6, 2026. The first wind turbine of the Phase I of a wind power project built by the Xizang branch of China Huadian Corporation in Qonggyai County was completed on Thursday. The Phase I of this project will install 24 units of 6.25 MW wind turbines distributed between 4800 meters and 5350 meters altitude. (Xinhua)