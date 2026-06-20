Confucius Institute at Carthage University in Tunisia celebrates Dragon Boat Festival

A Chinese teacher (2nd L) demonstrates calligraphy at the Confucius Institute at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 19, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the Carthage University held on Friday a Dragon Boat Festival cultural event, attracting many people to experience the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)

People make Zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) at the Confucius Institute at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 19, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the Carthage University held on Friday a Dragon Boat Festival cultural event, attracting many people to experience the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)

Students make sachets at the Confucius Institute at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 19, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the Carthage University held on Friday a Dragon Boat Festival cultural event, attracting many people to experience the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)

A child experiences calligraphy at the Confucius Institute at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 19, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the Carthage University held on Friday a Dragon Boat Festival cultural event, attracting many people to experience the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)