Juneteenth celebrations held in Staten Island, New York City

People attend a Juneteenth parade in Staten Island, New York City, the United States, on June 19, 2026. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, emancipating the remaining enslaved people in the state. For enslaved Americans in Texas, freedom came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People reenact the announcement of emancipating the remaining enslaved people during a Juneteenth celebration in Staten Island, New York City, the United States, on June 19, 2026. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, emancipating the remaining enslaved people in the state. For enslaved Americans in Texas, freedom came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend a Juneteenth parade in Staten Island, New York City, the United States, on June 19, 2026. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, emancipating the remaining enslaved people in the state. For enslaved Americans in Texas, freedom came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A man speaks during a Juneteenth celebration in Staten Island, New York City, the United States, on June 19, 2026. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, emancipating the remaining enslaved people in the state. For enslaved Americans in Texas, freedom came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)