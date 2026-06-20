Highlights of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Beijing

Lau Tsz Ching of China's Hongkong competes during the ribbon match of individual all-around final at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Beijing in Beijing, China, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Team China compete during the 5 balls match of group all-around final at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Beijing in Beijing, China, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Team Russia compete during the 5 balls match of group all-around final at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Beijing in Beijing, China, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Wang Qi of China competes during the ribbon match of individual all-around final at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Beijing in Beijing, China, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)