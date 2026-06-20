Poetry gathering held in China's Hubei to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

Actresses perform during a poetry gathering to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in front of the memorial temple of Qu Yuan, a renowned patriotic poet and minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

An actress performs during a poetry gathering to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in front of the memorial temple of Qu Yuan, a renowned patriotic poet and minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

An actress performs during a poetry gathering to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in front of the memorial temple of Qu Yuan, a renowned patriotic poet and minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)