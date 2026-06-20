2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo kicks off

A child visits the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

An exhibitor shows a bearded dragon (Pogona vitticeps) during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

Children visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

A woman takes photos during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua