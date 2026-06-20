PHOTO / CHINA
2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo kicks off
By Xinhua Published: Jun 20, 2026 04:43 PM
A child visits the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

A child visits the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua


An exhibitor shows a bearded dragon (Pogona vitticeps) during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

An exhibitor shows a bearded dragon (Pogona vitticeps) during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua


People visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua


Children visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

Children visit the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua


A woman takes photos during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua

A woman takes photos during the 2026 Beijing World Reptiles Expo in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2026. The event takes place here from June 19 to 21. Photo: Xinhua