Research underway at National Modern TCM Innovation Center in Tianjin, N China

A staff member works at the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members work at an intelligent manufacturing control room of the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members walk past a wall displaying traditional Chinese medicine at the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows traditional Chinese medicinal herbs at the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works at the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members work at a bioengineering lab of the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member conducts tests using a near-infrared spectrometer at the National Modern TCM Innovation Center in north China's Tianjin, June 18, 2026. The National Modern TCM Innovation Center has been dedicated to improving the quality and efficiency of the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry. It focuses on areas such as high-quality TCM material supply, modernized TCM production, intelligent transformation of equipment, and market-oriented application. Photo: Xinhua