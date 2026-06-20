Sithi Nakha festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal

People clean stone water spouts on the occasion of the Sithi Nakha festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, on June 20, 2026. The Newar community celebrated the Sithi Nakha festival to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells and stone spouts. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A man cleans stone water spouts on the occasion of the Sithi Nakha festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, on June 20, 2026. The Newar community celebrated the Sithi Nakha festival to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells and stone spouts. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People clean stone water spouts on the occasion of the Sithi Nakha festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, on June 20, 2026. The Newar community celebrated the Sithi Nakha festival to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells and stone spouts. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)