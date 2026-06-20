Folk song event held in Wuhai City, China's Inner Mongolia

Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)

Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Performers wait to go on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)

Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Performers dance on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)