Folk song event held in Wuhai City, China's Inner Mongolia

Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Performers wait to go on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Kang Wenkui/Xinhua)
Singers sing on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A singer sings on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Performers dance on stage during a folk song event held in Wuhai City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)