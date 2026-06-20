Baisha ancient town in China's Yunnan injects new vitality into embroidery of Naxi ethnic group

An embroiderer of the Naxi ethnic group makes embroidery work at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua

An embroiderer of the Naxi ethnic group makes embroidery work at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua

An embroiderer of the Naxi ethnic group makes embroidery work at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua

An embroiderer of the Naxi ethnic group makes embroidery work at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua

An embroiderer of the Naxi ethnic group (L) explains embroidery work to a foreign tourist at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua

A foreign tourist experiences traditional embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group at Baisha ancient town in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 17, 2026. In recent years, Baisha ancient town has drawn on its historical legacy and rich ethnic cultural resources to advance the preservation, transmission and innovative development of the embroidery of the Naxi ethnic group, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft. Photo: Xinhua