Hanfu gains fans among foreign students in immersive cultural experience

A foreign student (right) tries on hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service
A foreign student shoots a short video featuring hanfu at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service
A foreign student dressed in hanfu shoots short videos at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service
A foreign student dressed in hanfu shoots short videos at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service
A foreign student dressed in hanfu reads inscriptions on stone tablets at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service
A foreign student (right) dressed in hanfu learns traditional etiquette at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service