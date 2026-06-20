Hanfu gains fans among foreign students in immersive cultural experience

A foreign student (right) tries on hanfu, traditional Chinese clothing, at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service

In recent years, the hanfu trend has continued to grow, with more international visitors experiencing the charm of traditional Chinese culture through hands-on activities and immersive interactions.

A foreign student shoots a short video featuring hanfu at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service

A foreign student dressed in hanfu shoots short videos at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service

A foreign student dressed in hanfu shoots short videos at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service

A foreign student dressed in hanfu reads inscriptions on stone tablets at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service

A foreign student (right) dressed in hanfu learns traditional etiquette at the Confucius Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, on June 16, 2026. Photo: China News Service