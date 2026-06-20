World Refugee Day marked across world

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows children in Baqa'a refugee camp, about 20 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows children in Baqa'a refugee camp, about 20 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a boy at a camp for displaced people in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a girl in Baqa'a refugee camp, about 20 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a girl from Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, who is displaced and sheltering in a building in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a boy at a camp for displaced people in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken by mobile phone shows displaced children inside a temporary shelter in Port Sudan, eastern Sudan, on June 13, 2026. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows children in Baqa'a refugee camp, about 20 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a girl from Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, who is displaced and sheltering in a building in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a girl from Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, who is displaced and sheltering in a building in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows children walking in Baqa'a refugee camp, about 20 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a girl from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, who is currently displaced in Gaza City. Commemorated annually on June 20, World Refugee Day honors and celebrates the strength and bravery of refugees, individuals forced to flee their homelands due to conflicts, persecution or human rights violations. In the Middle East, where wars, conflicts and instability continue, a large number of people have been forced to flee their homes and embark on the path of displacement. Photo: Xinhua