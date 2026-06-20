Duanwu Festival celebrated across China

People attend a Zongzi making contest in a village in Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 20, 2026. Friday marks the Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month in the traditional Chinese calendar.



The festival is best known for holding dragon boat race, eating Zongzi, sticky rice dumplings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, and hanging mugwort and calamus as symbol of health and protection. Photo: Xinhua

Senior citizens and staff members make Zongzi together at an elderly care center in Boxing County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 20, 2026. Friday marks the Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month in the traditional Chinese calendar.



The festival is best known for holding dragon boat race, eating Zongzi, sticky rice dumplings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, and hanging mugwort and calamus as symbol of health and protection. Photo: Xinhua

People attend a Zongzi making contest at a scenic spot in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2026. Friday marks the Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month in the traditional Chinese calendar.



The festival is best known for holding dragon boat race, eating Zongzi, sticky rice dumplings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, and hanging mugwort and calamus as symbol of health and protection. Photo: Xinhua

People attend a Zongzi making contest at a shopping center in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 19, 2026. Friday marks the Duanwu Festival, or Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional festival celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month in the traditional Chinese calendar.



The festival is best known for holding dragon boat race, eating Zongzi, sticky rice dumplings wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, and hanging mugwort and calamus as symbol of health and protection. Photo: Xinhua