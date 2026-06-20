2026 FIFA World Cup fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazilian football fans celebrate a goal while watching the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian football fan dances while watching the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

A Brazilian football fan poses for photos at a street decorated with elements of World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian football fans cheer for team Brazil while watching the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian football fan watches the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Brazilian football fans watch the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian football fans celebrate a goal while watching the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Brazilian football fans celebrate a goal while watching the live broadcast of the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Brazilian football fan is pictured before the group C match between Brazil and Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)