Switzerland says continues to provide discreet, reliable setting for US-Iran talks

Switzerland on Saturday said that it continues to provide a "discreet and reliable setting" to facilitate talks at the central Swiss resort of Burgenstock on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.



The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue.



"For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions," it added.



The initial negotiations on the implementation of the interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran had been scheduled for Friday but were later announced to have been postponed.



U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff was reportedly headed to Switzerland for potential talks with the Iranian side. U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was already in Switzerland, U.S. media Axios reported on Friday.



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is planning to travel to Switzerland on Saturday, but the plan could still change, Axios reported, citing a source with knowledge.

