Vance says US-Iran talks could begin as early as Sunday: Fox News

US Vice President JD Vance said US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have already arrived in Switzerland for Iran talks.



Vance made the announcement in a Fox News interview on Saturday, saying that he expects to travel to Switzerland for the talks soon and that the talks could begin as early as Sunday.



Vance also said there is no evidence that Iran is closing the Strait of Hormuz.

