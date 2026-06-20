US-Iran technical talks to be held on Sunday in Switzerland: Pakistani foreign ministry

Technical-level talks between the United States and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.



Representatives from both countries, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions, according to a statement issued by the ministry.



Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad MoU, it said.

