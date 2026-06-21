Switzerland welcomes arrival of Iranian delegation for talks with US

An Iranian delegation landed in Switzerland late Saturday for talks with the United States at the Burgenstock resort to halt the conflict in the Middle East.



"We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland," the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the Iranian delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock resort as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran.



Meanwhile, according to Iran's state-run IRIB TV, the Iranian negotiating delegation, codenamed "Minab 168," has arrived in Switzerland.



Earlier Saturday, Switzerland said that it continues to provide a "discreet and reliable setting" to facilitate talks at the Burgenstock resort on the implementation of the MoU between the United States and Iran.



The initial negotiations on the implementation of the interim peace deal between the two sides were scheduled for Friday but were later postponed.

