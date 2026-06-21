People shop in Haikou during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A customer shops at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)