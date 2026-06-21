PHOTO / CHINA
People shop in Haikou during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
By Xinhua Published: Jun 21, 2026 08:29 AM
People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


A customer shops at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A customer shops at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)


People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)