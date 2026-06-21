Dragon Boat Super League in Hunan showcases living heritage, community spirit

Liao Kangni participates in the 2026 Hunan Dragon Boat Super League as a member of the No.6 Luojiang Township Dragon Boat Team in Miluo City, central China's Hunan Province, June 18, 2026.

Xu Guisheng carves a dragon head at a workshop in Miluo City, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. Over 60 years old, Xu is the representative inheritor of the Miluo dragon boat making technique, a Hunan provincial intangible cultural heritage item. The craft has been passed down through five generations in his family, with Xu as the fifth-generation inheritor. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Liao Kangni (1st L) and his father Liao Hongbo (2nd L) row a dragon boat on the Miluo River, central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026, as his grandfather Liao Minming (1st R) watches from the riverside. 25-year-old Liao Kangni is a new recruit for the local dragon boat team, but dragon boat racing has been passed down in his family for four generations. Having grown up to the beat of dragon boat drums by the river, Liao finally got the chance to paddle in the race. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Liao Kangni (back) rows a dragon boat with his father on the Miluo River in central China's Hunan Province, June 9, 2026. 25-year-old Liao Kangni is a new recruit for the local dragon boat team, but dragon boat racing has been passed down in his family for four generations. Having grown up to the beat of dragon boat drums by the river, Liao finally got the chance to paddle in the race. (Xinhua/Zhai Yifan)