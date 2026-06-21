Preparations made for Summer Davos in Dalian

This photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows an interior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. The Dalian International Conference Center, venue for the forum, has been decorated for the event. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members check a meeting room at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. The Dalian International Conference Center, venue for the forum, has been decorated for the event. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A staff member makes final preparations at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. The Dalian International Conference Center, venue for the forum, has been decorated for the event. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members make final preparations at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2026 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2026. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian from June 23 to 25. The Dalian International Conference Center, venue for the forum, has been decorated for the event. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)