2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicks off

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a horse galloping performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)