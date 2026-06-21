Dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair held in Nairobi, Kenya

People watch a dragon dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
People perform a dragon dance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A participant plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
People watch a dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)