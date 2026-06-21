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Dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair held in Nairobi, Kenya
By Xinhua Published: Jun 21, 2026 09:45 AM
People watch a dragon dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People watch a dragon dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


People perform a dragon dance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People perform a dragon dance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


A participant plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A participant plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


People watch a dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People watch a dance performance at a dragon boat festival intangible cultural heritage fair in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)