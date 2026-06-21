Iran closes Hormuz Strait due to US, Israeli 'violations' of peace MoU, Israel orders military to cease fire in Lebanon -- media

Iran's main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced Saturday the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing U.S. "breach" of the newly-signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) and Israel's ceasefire "violations" in southern Lebanon, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted by Mehr as saying that the Iranian negotiating team would leave Tehran for Switzerland soon on Saturday.



According to a report by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, the team will follow up on and demand the fulfillment of U.S. commitments, including forcing Israel to stop its attacks on Lebanon.



Later, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the United States is "not seeing any evidence that the Iranians are still closing down the Strait of Hormuz. It is going to take some time to clear those mines, though."



Vance also said that U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have already arrived in Switzerland for talks with Iran, and that he himself could travel to Switzerland for the talks soon.



The talks could begin as early as Sunday, he added.



Also on Saturday, Israel's Channel 12 News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have ordered the military to cease fire in Lebanon.



However, the forces did not withdraw from the territories they hold in southern Lebanon, it reported.



It reported that according to the order, which was made in coordination with the United States, the Israeli military will continue to hold the "Security Zone" in southern Lebanon, and if Hezbollah respects the ceasefire and does not carry out attacks or violations, the military will also stop offensive activity.



Earlier in the day, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that at least five people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks across southern Lebanon overnight and early Saturday, whereas the Israeli military said Saturday in a statement that Hezbollah launched over 50 projectiles toward its soldiers in southern Lebanon throughout the night.



The developments came despite a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel that took effect on Friday afternoon. The truce followed the signing of the MoU between the United States and Iran aiming to end conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon.

