Pakistani PM leaves for technical talks on U.S.-Iran MoU in Switzerland

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he boards a plane for Switzerland from Islamabad, Pakistan, June 21, 2026. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for Switzerland to participate in technical-level talks as a follow-up to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Prime Minister's Office said early Sunday. (Prime Minister's Office of Pakistan/Handout via Xinhua)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for Switzerland to participate in technical-level talks as a follow-up to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Prime Minister's Office said early Sunday.The prime minister and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, according to a statement from the office.The office added that the prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation for the talks scheduled for June 21.