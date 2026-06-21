Pakistani PM leaves for technical talks on U.S.-Iran MoU in Switzerland

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he boards a plane for Switzerland from Islamabad, Pakistan, June 21, 2026. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for Switzerland to participate in technical-level talks as a follow-up to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Prime Minister's Office said early Sunday. (Prime Minister's Office of Pakistan/Handout via Xinhua)Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left Islamabad for Switzerland to participate in technical-level talks as a follow-up to the recently signed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Prime Minister's Office said early Sunday.