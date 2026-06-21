Audience take pictures of the screen ahead of the premiere of Chinese film "Dear You" at a cinema in London, Britain, June 20, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its British premiere in central London on Saturday, ahead of its theatrical release in Britain and Ireland on June 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)

A poster is displayed outside a cinema before the premiere of Chinese film "Dear You" in London, Britain, June 20, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its British premiere in central London on Saturday, ahead of its theatrical release in Britain and Ireland on June 26. (Xinhua/Zhao Jiasong)