Open Coffee Fest held in St. Petersburg, Russia

This photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows a scene of the Open Coffee Fest in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fest is held here from June 20 to 21. Baristas from all over Russia demonstrate their skills, attracting many citizens to taste coffee. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People participate in a coffee cupping contest during the Open Coffee Fest in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 20, 2026. The fest is held here from June 20 to 21. Baristas from all over Russia demonstrate their skills, attracting many citizens to taste coffee. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows a scene of the Open Coffee Fest in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fest is held here from June 20 to 21. Baristas from all over Russia demonstrate their skills, attracting many citizens to taste coffee. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 20, 2026 shows a scene of the Open Coffee Fest in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fest is held here from June 20 to 21. Baristas from all over Russia demonstrate their skills, attracting many citizens to taste coffee. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)