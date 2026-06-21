Wianki Festival celebrated in Warsaw, Poland

People participate in the Wianki Festival celebration in Warsaw, Poland, June 20, 2026. The event is an important Polish folk celebration of the summer solstice, during which people carry on ancient customs with wreaths, music and riverside gatherings. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a wreath takes a selfie during the Wianki Festival celebration in Warsaw, Poland, June 20, 2026. The event is an important Polish folk celebration of the summer solstice, during which people carry on ancient customs with wreaths, music and riverside gatherings. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People wearing wreaths take a selfie during the Wianki Festival celebration in Warsaw, Poland, June 20, 2026. The event is an important Polish folk celebration of the summer solstice, during which people carry on ancient customs with wreaths, music and riverside gatherings. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People participate in the Wianki Festival celebration in Warsaw, Poland, June 20, 2026. The event is an important Polish folk celebration of the summer solstice, during which people carry on ancient customs with wreaths, music and riverside gatherings. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)