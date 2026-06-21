US, Iranian delegates arrive at Buergenstock resort in Switzerland for talks

US and Iranian delegates arrived on Sunday at Buergenstock mountain resort in central Switzerland for talks on implementing a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides to reach a final deal.



The US delegation, led by US Vice President J.D. Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and mediators of Pakistan and Qatar have arrived at the Buergenstock, according to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).



Talks between the parties are set to begin on Sunday morning, the FDFA said.

