Pakistani PM, army chief arrive in Switzerland's Burgenstock for US-Iran talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived at Switzerland's Burgenstock Resort on Sunday for high-level talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the country's state television reported.



The Pakistani delegation is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with the US, Iranian and Qatari delegations on the sidelines of the diplomatic engagements, the report said.



Technical-level negotiations are expected to begin shortly and could continue into Monday, with no formal deadline announced for the discussions, according to the report.



The talks will continue for as long as necessary to advance the implementation process and address outstanding issues, the report added.



The talks follow the recently signed MoU between the United States and Iran.

