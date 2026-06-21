Iranian FM meets with Swiss counterpart before talks with US: media

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday met with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis at the Buergenstock mountain resort in central Switzerland before the scheduled talks with the United States.



The two ministers discussed for about 45 minutes, according to a report of the Radio Television Suisse (RTS).



Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks at the Buergenstock resort are expected to last only one day, RTS reported, citing Iran's official IRNA news agency.



After bilateral talks between Iran and each of the two mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, the quadrilateral format involving the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan is scheduled to begin on Sunday afternoon, he added.

