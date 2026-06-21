US, Iran hold follow-up talks in Switzerland amid Hormuz dispute and Lebanon tensions; expert says both sides seek ceasefire deal while bargaining through pressure

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 21, 2026 07:47 PM

Iranian and US negotiators have arrived in Switzerland and are gathering in Burgenstock resort for follow-up talks starting on Sunday on the implementation of a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending nearly four months of conflict, as tensions persisted over the Strait of Hormuz and Israeli military ...