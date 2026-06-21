FIFA congratulates Chinese referees with a 'Xibao' video styled after traditional Chinese commendation certificates, sparking online reactions

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 21, 2026 11:54 PM

The official FIFA World Cup account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, posted a congratulatory video celebrating their performance. Titled "Xibao" (Good News), the video mimicked the design of traditional Chinese commendation certificates, complete with colorful confetti effects. Its nostalgic and distinctly Chinese aesthetic quickly drew widespread attention online. ...