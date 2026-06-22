US-Iran talks continue as US team expects overnight negotiations: report

U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland are ongoing with the U.S. team expecting "to work through the night," CNN reported on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. diplomat involved in the negotiations.



U.S. Vice President JD Vance and the U.S. delegation have been "engaged in constant meetings and negotiations," the diplomat told reporters in Switzerland.



"The Iranians are still here and discussions are ongoing. We anticipate continuing to work through the night," the diplomat was quoted as saying.



During the Sunday talks, the two sides discussed mechanisms to help ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, enforce the fragile ceasefire in southern Lebanon and address "all elements of the nuclear deal" in an effort to establish a starting point for technical negotiations, according to the diplomat.



The war with Iran, jointly launched by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28, has cost the Pentagon about 40 billion U.S. dollars, according to preliminary estimates in an upcoming analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, CNN reported.

