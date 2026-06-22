Vozinha (front), goalkeeper of Cape Verde, reacts after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Cabo Verde holds Uruguay 2-2 in FIFA World Cup Group H

Players of Cape Verde react after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Vozinha, goalkeeper of Cape Verde, gestures after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Vozinha (R), goalkeeper of Cape Verde, waves his hand after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Players of Cape Verde celebrate after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)