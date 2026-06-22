Cabo Verde holds Uruguay 2-2 in FIFA World Cup Group H

Vozinha (front), goalkeeper of Cape Verde, reacts after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Players of Cape Verde react after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Vozinha, goalkeeper of Cape Verde, gestures after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Vozinha (R), goalkeeper of Cape Verde, waves his hand after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Players of Cape Verde celebrate after the group H match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, Miami, the United States, June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)