Scenery of East Lake in Wuhan, China's Hubei

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows lotus flowers on the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 20, 2026. As summer unfolds, East Lake scenic area in Wuhan presents a vibrant ecological landscape with lotus flowers in full bloom and water birds perching across the area. Adhering to the concept of ecological priority and green development, Wuhan has improved the water quality and enriched the biodiversity of East Lake, presenting an epitome of the city's efforts in pursuing green development under the Beautiful China Initiative. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

A black-crowned night heron is seen on the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 31, 2026. As summer unfolds, East Lake scenic area in Wuhan presents a vibrant ecological landscape with lotus flowers in full bloom and water birds perching across the area. Adhering to the concept of ecological priority and green development, Wuhan has improved the water quality and enriched the biodiversity of East Lake, presenting an epitome of the city's efforts in pursuing green development under the Beautiful China Initiative. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 20, 2026. As summer unfolds, East Lake scenic area in Wuhan presents a vibrant ecological landscape with lotus flowers in full bloom and water birds perching across the area. Adhering to the concept of ecological priority and green development, Wuhan has improved the water quality and enriched the biodiversity of East Lake, presenting an epitome of the city's efforts in pursuing green development under the Beautiful China Initiative. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Lotus flowers are seen on the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 14, 2026. As summer unfolds, East Lake scenic area in Wuhan presents a vibrant ecological landscape with lotus flowers in full bloom and water birds perching across the area. Adhering to the concept of ecological priority and green development, Wuhan has improved the water quality and enriched the biodiversity of East Lake, presenting an epitome of the city's efforts in pursuing green development under the Beautiful China Initiative. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)