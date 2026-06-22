Tourists take sightseeing boats on the Winter Canal in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 21, 2026. St. Petersburg's "White Nights" is a spectacular summer phenomenon where the city's high northern latitude prevents the sky from getting completely dark. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People enjoy music at Palace Square of St. Petersburg, Russia, June 21, 2026. St. Petersburg's "White Nights" is a spectacular summer phenomenon where the city's high northern latitude prevents the sky from getting completely dark. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A person enjoys music by the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 21, 2026. St. Petersburg's "White Nights" is a spectacular summer phenomenon where the city's high northern latitude prevents the sky from getting completely dark. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows a view of the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia. St. Petersburg's "White Nights" is a spectacular summer phenomenon where the city's high northern latitude prevents the sky from getting completely dark. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)