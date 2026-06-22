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People visit Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo in New York
By Xinhua Published: Jun 22, 2026 11:32 AM
A woman tries on a hat at the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A woman tries on a hat at the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)