People visit Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo in New York

A woman tries on a hat at the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People visit the Avenue of the Americas Summer Expo at middle town of Manhattan in New York, the United States, on June 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)