Participants in traditional costumes attend a parade of the "Gaudeamus" Baltic Student Song and Dance Festival in Riga, Latvia, June 21, 2026. Thousands of university students from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia gathered in the Latvian capital to participate in Gaudeamus, the milestone cultural event, celebrating youth and Baltic traditions. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Participants in traditional costumes attend a parade of the "Gaudeamus" Baltic Student Song and Dance Festival in Riga, Latvia, June 21, 2026. Thousands of university students from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia gathered in the Latvian capital to participate in Gaudeamus, the milestone cultural event, celebrating youth and Baltic traditions. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Participants in traditional costumes attend a parade of the "Gaudeamus" Baltic Student Song and Dance Festival in Riga, Latvia, June 21, 2026. Thousands of university students from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia gathered in the Latvian capital to participate in Gaudeamus, the milestone cultural event, celebrating youth and Baltic traditions. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Participants are pictured during a parade of the "Gaudeamus" Baltic Student Song and Dance Festival in Riga, Latvia, June 21, 2026. Thousands of university students from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia gathered in the Latvian capital to participate in Gaudeamus, the milestone cultural event, celebrating youth and Baltic traditions. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)