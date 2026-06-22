Cultural event held to mark Dragon Boat Festival in Brazil

Rowers compete in a dragon boat racing during a cultural event marking the Dragon Boat Festival at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Rowers compete in a dragon boat racing during a cultural event marking the Dragon Boat Festival at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

An artist plays Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument also known as Chinese plucked zither, during a cultural event marking the Dragon Boat Festival at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Rowers compete in a dragon boat racing during a cultural event marking the Dragon Boat Festival at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)