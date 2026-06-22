A village group leader's bond with dragon boat racing in Xinjiang

Anwar Kurban (R) and his teammates compete during the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026.

Anwar Kurban (R) celebrates after finishing the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. (Photo by Ai Houwei/Xinhua)

Anwar Kurban (L top) and his teammates compete during a trial match of the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ai Houwei/Xinhua)

Anwar Kurban (L top) and his teammates compete during a trial match of the 2026 dragon boat race on Hongyan River in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 19, 2026. (Photo by Ai Houwei/Xinhua)