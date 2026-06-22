PHOTO / WORLD
2026 Mermaid Parade held in New York
By Xinhua Published: Jun 22, 2026 04:15 PM
People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


A woman participates in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A woman participates in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)