2026 Mermaid Parade held in New York

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A woman participates in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People participate in the 2026 Mermaid Parade on the Coney Island in New York, the United States, June 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)