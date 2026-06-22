People enjoy water activities to cool off in Azerbaijan

People have fun in the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2026. The temperature in Baku hit 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on June 20. Shikhov Beach in Baku attracted numerous locals and tourists for swimming and leisure. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

People have fun in the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2026. The temperature in Baku hit 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on June 20. Shikhov Beach in Baku attracted numerous locals and tourists for swimming and leisure. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

People have fun in the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2026. The temperature in Baku hit 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on June 20. Shikhov Beach in Baku attracted numerous locals and tourists for swimming and leisure. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

People enjoy their leisure time at Shikhov Beach in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20, 2026. The temperature in Baku hit 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on June 20. Shikhov Beach in Baku attracted numerous locals and tourists for swimming and leisure. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)