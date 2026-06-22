Chinese FM urges Japan to reflect on wartime aggression after report on Japanese military's 'heterologous blood transfusion' experiments

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 22, 2026 06:00 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday urged Japan to sincerely reflect on its crimes of aggression, make a clean break with militarism, and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions, when commenting on reported records from a 1940 conference of Japanese ...