Iranian president to pay state visit to Pakistan on Tuesday

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a state visit to Pakistan on Tuesday at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.



According to a statement issued by the ministry, Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and other senior officials.



During the visit, the Iranian president is scheduled to meet Pakistani President Asif Zardari, the prime minister, and other officials.



The ministry said the visit will be Pezeshkian's second trip to Pakistan since assuming office as president of Iran.



The two sides are expected to expand cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges and regional connectivity.



The ministry noted that the visit will also provide an opportunity for the two countries to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed to advance the peace process between the United States and Iran, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

