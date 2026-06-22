Footage obtained by Global Times shows Chinese mainland research vessel counters interference from Japanese aircraft, Taiwan authority's vessels

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 23, 2026 12:14 AM

From June 16 to 18, the Chinese research vessel Xiangyanghong 22 of the East China Sea Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources conducted a marine environmental survey in waters under China’s jurisdiction east of Taiwan island. Under the escort of two China Coast Guard vessels, 2304 and 2502, the ...