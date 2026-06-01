Footage shows Chinese mainland research vessel countering interference from Japanese aircraft, Taiwan's vessels

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 23, 2026 01:09 AM

Footage obtained by Global Times shows Chinese mainland research vessel countering interference from Japanese aircraft, Taiwan authority's vessels during a maritime research mission between June 16-18. The Chinese survey area this time includes waters covered by the illegal and invalid claims put forward by Japan and the Philippines in collusion. Listen ...