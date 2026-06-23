Messi breaks World Cup record as Argentina advances

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets spectators after the group J match between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of Argentina celebrate a goal during the group J match between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina greets spectators after the group J match between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of Argentina greet spectators after the group J match between Argentina and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, June 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer as Argentina secured a place in the knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday.Messi atoned for an earlier penalty miss with his 17th World Cup goal, sweeping home Facundo Medina's cross to surpass the record he shared with Germany's Miroslav Klose.The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who turns 39 on Wednesday, struck again in second-half stoppage time to complete a brace and take his tally to five goals this tournament.The result leaves Argentina top of Group J with six points, three ahead of second-placed Austria with one match to play before the round of 32.Argentina threatened early through Thiago Almada, who fired into the side netting, before Lautaro Martinez went down in the area under challenges from Stefan Posch and Xaver Schlager. After a video review, the referee awarded a penalty, but Messi missed the opportunity when he sent his ninth-minute spot kick wide.The game remained fragmented after the miss. Austria pushed Argentina back at times and won territory through their midfield, while Marcel Sabitzer, making his 100th appearance for the national team, and Konrad Laimer provided a regular outlet on the left.Argentina found it difficult to play through Austria's compact midfield and created few clear openings. Messi came closest in the 19th minute after being picked out by Martinez, but Alexander Schlager reacted quickly to smother the effort.The holders gradually saw more of the ball through Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez as the balance of play began to shift.The breakthrough arrived in the 38th minute. Medina delivered a low cutback from the left and Almada cleverly let the ball run past him, allowing Messi to pounce and steer a left-footed finish beyond Schlager.Austria continued to push forward before the interval but struggled to create meaningful openings against the Argentina defense, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side with a 1-0 lead at halftime.The European side began the second half with greater urgency and finally tested Emiliano Martinez in the 54th minute when Sabitzer's powerful effort forced the goalkeeper into a save.Ralf Rangnick responded with a series of attacking changes as his side searched for an equalizer, introducing Marko Arnautovic and later Carney Chukwuemeka. Austria enjoyed periods of possession and continued to deliver balls into the area, but Argentina's defense remained largely in control.Argentina also refreshed its attack, with Julian Alvarez and Nico Gonzalez joining the action as Scaloni looked to protect the lead and exploit spaces left by an increasingly adventurous Austria side.Austria's best late opportunity came in stoppage time when Kevin Danso headed a free kick back into a crowded penalty area, where Patrick Wimmer's attempted flick drifted just wide.Any hopes of a late comeback were ended moments later. Alvarez was denied before Messi saw another effort blocked, but the forward reacted quickest to force the ball home in the fifth minute of added time.Messi nearly completed a hat-trick with a late free kick that flashed just wide, but his two goals were enough to secure Argentina's second win of the tournament.