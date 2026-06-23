Pic story: 20 years of dedication along China's Qinghai-Xizang Railway

Members of a railway protection team have lunch at their barrack in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2026. Since the Qinghai-Xizang Railway became fully operational in 2006, a railway protection team has stationed in Nagqu, the city with the highest altitude in China. They are in charge of a 25-kilometer section of track, with duties of identifying potential hazards, preventing people and livestock from entering the railway, and taking part in rescue operations following accidents along the line. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a railway protection team patrol in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a railway protection team patrol in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows a train passing a barrack of the railway protection team in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)